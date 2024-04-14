Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.08.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. UBS Group raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $352,014 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604,649 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,863,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,695,000 after acquiring an additional 128,215 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,650,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,567,000 after acquiring an additional 353,171 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,548,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,477,000 after acquiring an additional 124,871 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,782,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,627,000 after acquiring an additional 154,012 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $58.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $79.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.77. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of -46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.58.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -226.98%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

