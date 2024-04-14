EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EVgo Stock Performance

Shares of EVGOW remained flat at $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,230. EVgo has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVgo

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of EVgo in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVgo in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVgo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the first quarter valued at $275,000.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

