ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN) Short Interest Up 22.2% in March

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ExcelFin Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of XFIN stock remained flat at $10.98 during trading hours on Friday. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,468. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75. ExcelFin Acquisition has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $11.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ExcelFin Acquisition

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $496,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $618,000. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ExcelFin Acquisition

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Mill, South Carolina.

Featured Stories

