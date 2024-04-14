FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $426.24. The company had a trading volume of 241,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,722. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $459.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $456.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $380.96 and a one year high of $488.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.72.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

