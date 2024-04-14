FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,227 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $23,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,192 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 288 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 10,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total transaction of $2,914,455.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,853 shares in the company, valued at $10,587,129.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FedEx Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of FedEx stock traded down $4.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $267.80. 1,176,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,483,450. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.10. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $213.80 and a twelve month high of $291.27. The stock has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
FedEx Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.
FedEx Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
