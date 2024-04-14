Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 55.4% from the March 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 702,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Femasys

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Femasys by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 67,638 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Femasys during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Femasys during the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Femasys during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Femasys during the third quarter valued at about $295,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FEMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Femasys in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jonestrading lifted their target price on shares of Femasys from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Femasys from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Femasys Stock Down 7.1 %

NASDAQ:FEMY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 420,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,774. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $28.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of -3.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.30. Femasys has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $4.75.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Femasys had a negative net margin of 1,329.10% and a negative return on equity of 105.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Femasys will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Femasys Company Profile

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops novel solutions for women's healthcare market in the United States and internationally. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

