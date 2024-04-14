Fetch.ai (FET) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $666.51 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 14th. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $2.11 or 0.00003283 BTC on popular exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $1.79 billion and $666.51 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00056296 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00008495 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00019412 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012847 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00005728 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 845,961,438 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

