Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $49.70

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.70 and traded as low as $44.00. Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares last traded at $45.74, with a volume of 2,268 shares changing hands.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.87 and its 200-day moving average is $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 million during the quarter.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity D & D Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

In related news, Chairman Brian J. Cali purchased 1,250 shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.96 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 390,709 shares in the company, valued at $18,347,694.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Eugene J. Walsh sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $26,961.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,470.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Brian J. Cali acquired 1,250 shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.96 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 390,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,347,694.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,486 shares of company stock valued at $73,067 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity D & D Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 20.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, club, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

