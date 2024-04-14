Financial Review: Sezzle (OTC:SEZNL) and Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Sezzle (OTC:SEZNL – Get Free Report) and Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.6% of Runway Growth Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Runway Growth Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sezzle and Runway Growth Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sezzle N/A N/A N/A Runway Growth Finance 27.00% 13.85% 7.07%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sezzle 0 0 0 0 N/A Runway Growth Finance 0 6 1 0 2.14

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sezzle and Runway Growth Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Runway Growth Finance has a consensus target price of $13.04, indicating a potential upside of 3.92%. Given Runway Growth Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Runway Growth Finance is more favorable than Sezzle.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sezzle and Runway Growth Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sezzle N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Runway Growth Finance $55.88 million 9.10 $44.34 million $1.10 11.41

Runway Growth Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Sezzle.

Summary

Runway Growth Finance beats Sezzle on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc. operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution at online stores and various brick-and-mortar retail locations that connects consumers with merchants. Its platform enables customers to make online purchases and split the payment for the purchase in four equal interest free payments over six weeks. Sezzle Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors. It prefers to investments in companies engaged in electronic equipment and instruments, systems software, hardware, storage and peripherals and specialized consumer services, application software, healthcare technology, internet software and services, data processing and outsourced services, internet retail, human resources and employment services, biotechnology, healthcare equipment and education services. It invests in senior secured loans between $10 million and $75 million.

