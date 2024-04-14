First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on First BanCorp. from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

First BanCorp. Price Performance

NYSE:FBP opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $299.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.75 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 26.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 57,600 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $998,784.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,007.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 246,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,441.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 57,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $998,784.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,007.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,278,784. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First BanCorp.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

