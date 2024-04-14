First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) PT Raised to $24.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. First Interstate BancSystem has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.60.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $252.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.50 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is presently 75.81%.

Insider Activity at First Interstate BancSystem

In related news, EVP Karlyn M. Knieriem sold 2,900 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $77,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,229.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, EVP Karlyn M. Knieriem sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $77,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,229.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristina Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $69,999.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,684.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,531 shares of company stock valued at $197,645. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 225.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,344,000 after purchasing an additional 194,783 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter worth about $1,046,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

