First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HISF opened at $43.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $44.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.74.
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile
The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
