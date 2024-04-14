First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HISF opened at $43.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $44.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.74.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HISF. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

