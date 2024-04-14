First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HISF opened at $43.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $44.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.74.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HISF. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

