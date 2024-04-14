First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Stake Boosted by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,240 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the third quarter worth $71,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the third quarter worth $166,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTRI opened at $13.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0609 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

