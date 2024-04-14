First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Short Interest Up 18.6% in March

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the March 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 7.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 23.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at $675,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 19.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at $937,000.

Get First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.9 %

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.16. 1,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,003. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.70 million, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.10. First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $92.78 and a one year high of $125.14.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

About First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.