First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Receives Hold Rating from TD Cowen

TD Cowen reissued their hold rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FWRG. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

FWRG opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $14.34 and a twelve month high of $25.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William A. Kussell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $307,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,795 shares in the company, valued at $426,921.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, insider Eric Richard Hartman sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $36,894.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,967.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Kussell sold 15,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $307,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,921.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,091,741 shares of company stock valued at $170,160,841 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth approximately $535,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 30.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 47.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 77,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 24,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

