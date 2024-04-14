Foresight Group’s (FSG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Foresight Group (LON:FSG – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 560 ($7.09) price target on the stock.
Foresight Group Price Performance
LON FSG opened at GBX 479 ($6.06) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 444.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 420.44. Foresight Group has a 12 month low of GBX 330 ($4.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 506 ($6.40). The company has a market capitalization of £555.78 million, a P/E ratio of 2,280.95 and a beta of 0.40.
Foresight Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a GBX 6.70 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. Foresight Group’s payout ratio is currently 10,476.19%.
About Foresight Group
Foresight Group Holdings Limited operates as an infrastructure and private equity manager in the United Kingdom, Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, Spain, and Australia. It operates through Infrastructure, Private Equity, and Foresight Capital Management segments. The company involved in the provision of the management of infrastructure assets, private equity investments, and open-ended investment companies for institutional and retail investors.
