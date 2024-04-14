Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,900 shares, an increase of 54.8% from the March 15th total of 72,300 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Forza X1 Trading Down 2.3 %

FRZA stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.46. 15,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,846. Forza X1 has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57.

Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Forza X1

Forza X1 Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forza X1 stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Forza X1, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FRZA Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Forza X1 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

