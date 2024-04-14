Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,900 shares, an increase of 54.8% from the March 15th total of 72,300 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Forza X1 Trading Down 2.3 %
FRZA stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.46. 15,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,846. Forza X1 has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57.
Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.
