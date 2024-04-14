Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) vs. City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Critical Survey

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) and City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.7% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.5% of City Office REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of City Office REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Four Corners Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. City Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Four Corners Property Trust pays out 127.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. City Office REIT pays out -160.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Four Corners Property Trust has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. City Office REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Four Corners Property Trust has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, City Office REIT has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Four Corners Property Trust and City Office REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Four Corners Property Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00 City Office REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00

Four Corners Property Trust presently has a consensus target price of $26.33, indicating a potential upside of 12.82%. City Office REIT has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.56%. Given City Office REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe City Office REIT is more favorable than Four Corners Property Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Four Corners Property Trust and City Office REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Four Corners Property Trust 38.04% 7.78% 4.04% City Office REIT -1.50% -0.40% -0.17%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Four Corners Property Trust and City Office REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Four Corners Property Trust $250.61 million 8.57 $95.34 million $1.08 21.61 City Office REIT $179.10 million 1.01 -$2.68 million ($0.25) -18.00

Four Corners Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than City Office REIT. City Office REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Four Corners Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Four Corners Property Trust beats City Office REIT on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

