Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0615 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FTF opened at $6.18 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $6.56.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.
