Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0615 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FTF opened at $6.18 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $6.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTF. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the first quarter worth $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000.

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.