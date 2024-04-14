Franklin Universal Trust (FT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 16th

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th.
Franklin Universal Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years.
Franklin Universal Trust Price Performance
Franklin Universal Trust stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $7.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48.
Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile
Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.
