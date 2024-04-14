Franklin Universal Trust (FT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 16th

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th.

Franklin Universal Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years.

Franklin Universal Trust Price Performance

Franklin Universal Trust stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $7.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 496,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 58.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 346,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 127,982 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 261,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 29,562 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 4.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

