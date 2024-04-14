FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL) Shares Sold by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Stock Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.91. 191,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.42. The firm has a market cap of $449.20 million, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.59.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.