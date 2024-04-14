Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stake Increased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $6,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gartner by 271.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after buying an additional 1,571,413 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,599,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,565,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $537,766,000 after purchasing an additional 364,128 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 888.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 300,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,119,000 after purchasing an additional 269,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IT shares. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $484.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $470.25.

IT traded down $9.27 on Friday, reaching $465.45. The company had a trading volume of 319,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,776. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $292.60 and a one year high of $486.54. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $465.86 and a 200-day moving average of $431.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $2,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 638,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,396,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $2,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 638,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,396,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total transaction of $116,137.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,777.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,952 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,070 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

