GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:JOB opened at $0.35 on Thursday. GEE Group has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47.
GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). GEE Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $30.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.17 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that GEE Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
