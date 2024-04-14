Geegoopuzzle Price Up 17.8% Over Last 7 Days (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 14th. During the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded up 17.8% against the dollar. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be bought for approximately $1.93 or 0.00002991 BTC on major exchanges. Geegoopuzzle has a total market capitalization of $289.07 million and approximately $672,076.67 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00010080 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00010990 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00016057 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001247 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,250.44 or 0.99705955 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010804 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000064 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Token Profile

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a token. It launched on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, "Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 1.91074651 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $489,422.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com."

