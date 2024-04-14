General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Morgan Stanley

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Motors from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.57.

Shares of GM stock opened at $43.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $46.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.48. The stock has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.51.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.57%.

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $219,504.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,361.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $219,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in General Motors by 173.8% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

