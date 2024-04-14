Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) PT Raised to $7.00

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYSE GNW opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -591,000.00 and a beta of 1.06. Genworth Financial has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $6.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

