Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stake Lessened by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 430,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,181 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up 1.2% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $34,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,691,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,553,057. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $87.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.79 and its 200-day moving average is $76.82. The company has a market cap of $84.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,496.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,496.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $721,180 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.36.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

