Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Stake Reduced by River Street Advisors LLC

River Street Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,125 shares during the quarter. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF accounts for 3.4% of River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. River Street Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth $589,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $498,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,022,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XYLD traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.65. 382,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,612. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $37.49 and a twelve month high of $41.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.38 and its 200-day moving average is $39.60.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

