GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Short Interest Up 59.2% in March

GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,300 shares, a growth of 59.2% from the March 15th total of 89,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 284.6 days.

GMO internet group Stock Performance

GMO internet group stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. GMO internet group has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.01.

GMO internet group Company Profile

GMO internet group, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. It offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, connection, website creation support, marketing support, community, app, and IoT. The company also provides online advertising and media services, such as media services, search, ad tech services, mobile marketing, O2O, and coupon/point services; and internet financial services, including internet securities, and FX and other trading services.

