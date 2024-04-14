GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Short Interest Up 59.2% in March

GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,300 shares, a growth of 59.2% from the March 15th total of 89,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 284.6 days.
GMO internet group Stock Performance
GMO internet group stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. GMO internet group has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.01.
GMO internet group Company Profile
