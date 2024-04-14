Got Guaranteed Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12,818.75 (GOTG)

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One Got Guaranteed token can now be bought for about $0.0249 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Got Guaranteed has a market capitalization of $7.47 million and $12,818.75 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Got Guaranteed has traded up 13.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Got Guaranteed alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Got Guaranteed

Got Guaranteed’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Got Guaranteed’s official website is gotg.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.

[Telegram](https://t.me/Gotg%5FGroup)”

Buying and Selling Got Guaranteed

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Got Guaranteed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Got Guaranteed should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Got Guaranteed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Got Guaranteed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Got Guaranteed and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.