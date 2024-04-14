Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Acquires 11,797 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,797 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,017,929,000 after purchasing an additional 197,327,361 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,613,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,670,000 after buying an additional 742,887 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,670.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,298,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,397,000 after buying an additional 4,208,425 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,288,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,458,000 after acquiring an additional 78,919 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,255,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,052,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the period.

SCHZ traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.08. 632,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,203. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $47.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.35.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

