Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 255,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,980,000 after buying an additional 23,340 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $601,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $982,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 204.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 14,735 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CRSP traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,353. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -30.95 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.10. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.72 million. The business’s revenue was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.93.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,607,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,057,615.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,607,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,057,615.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $256,159.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,740.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,410 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,677 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

