Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) by 205.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genie Energy were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Genie Energy by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,614,000 after acquiring an additional 920,237 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,209,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,100,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,190,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after buying an additional 11,434 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after buying an additional 200,299 shares during the period. 49.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genie Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GNE traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.34. 97,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.70 million, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.68. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $30.90.

Genie Energy Dividend Announcement

Genie Energy ( NYSE:GNE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 25.39%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Genie Energy’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Genie Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Genie Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

