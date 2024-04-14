Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Has $2.39 Million Stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 67.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 165.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 300.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 15.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $189,000.

OUNZ stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,278,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,581. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.76. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50.

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

