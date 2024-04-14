Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 33,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 537.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 655.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAAA traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $50.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,713,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,243. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average of $50.39. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2699 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

