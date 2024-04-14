Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Sells 18,001 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,001 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WY shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC set a $37.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at $195,347.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,699 shares of company stock worth $1,455,609 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE WY traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $33.24. 3,048,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,077,798. The firm has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.63. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $28.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

