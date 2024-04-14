Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Sells 34,000 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 71.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IONS. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.8 %

IONS traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,466. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.32 and a twelve month high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.72. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.29% and a negative net margin of 46.32%. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 113.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IONS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Insider Transactions at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 23,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $1,160,244.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,597,193.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 32,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,616,414.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,771,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 23,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $1,160,244.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,597,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,734 shares of company stock valued at $4,724,226 over the last ninety days. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.