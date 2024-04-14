Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,116 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $1,511,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,738. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $1,511,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,997.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,400 over the last ninety days. 22.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Consumer Edge lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.88.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE MKC traded down $1.66 on Friday, reaching $71.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,708,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.54. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.74.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.12%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

