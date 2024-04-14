Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 72.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $628,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 108.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Moderna by 77.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Moderna by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,133,000 after purchasing an additional 670,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Moderna by 19.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,887,000 after purchasing an additional 517,683 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $1,635,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,101,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,236,594.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $71,860.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,542.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $1,635,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,101,931 shares in the company, valued at $229,236,594.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,954 shares of company stock valued at $9,966,476 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Down 1.7 %

MRNA traded down $1.87 on Friday, reaching $105.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,416,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,958. The stock has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.62. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $163.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.86 and its 200 day moving average is $93.57.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.49.

Get Our Latest Report on Moderna

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.