Graypoint LLC Acquires 238 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

VIG opened at $175.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $183.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.82.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

