Graypoint LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Graypoint LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 90.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 149,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,832 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $8,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 141,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after purchasing an additional 75,701 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,744,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,583,000 after purchasing an additional 533,051 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $261,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock opened at $56.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.76 and a fifty-two week high of $58.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.77 and a 200 day moving average of $53.82.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

