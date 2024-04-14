Graypoint LLC Buys 1,258 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,885 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12,998.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,006,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $434,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.2 %

QUALCOMM stock opened at $171.29 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $177.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.00. The company has a market capitalization of $191.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $1,275,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,018,245.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $1,275,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,018,245.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,360 shares of company stock valued at $7,184,678. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.90.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

