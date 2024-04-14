Graypoint LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Graypoint LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,714 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 1.9% of Graypoint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $24,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,562 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $647,943,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $460,136,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,937,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,576,000 after acquiring an additional 922,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,795,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,956 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.20 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $57.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.22.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

