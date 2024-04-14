Graypoint LLC Has $4.93 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 327.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 763.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of BX stock opened at $123.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.92 and a 12-month high of $133.56.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 205.46%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $6,268,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,294,783.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $6,268,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,294,783.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,587,168 shares of company stock worth $37,816,476 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BX. Citigroup downgraded Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.92.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

