Graypoint LLC Has $576,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Graypoint LLC cut its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Novartis by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.33.

Novartis Stock Down 0.9 %

Novartis stock opened at $93.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $92.19 and a 12-month high of $108.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.00 and its 200 day moving average is $99.24. The company has a market capitalization of $198.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $3.7772 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.26%.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

