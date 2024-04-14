Graypoint LLC Has $6.84 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Graypoint LLC trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MUB stock opened at $106.58 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.20.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.