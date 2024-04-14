Graypoint LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Graypoint LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,457 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of IWR stock opened at $80.62 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $84.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.58.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.