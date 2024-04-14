Graypoint LLC Purchases 1,654 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,821 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,534,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453,078 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,683,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,680,162,000 after purchasing an additional 685,454 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,546,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,397 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,266,572,000 after buying an additional 269,182 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla stock opened at $171.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.48. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $544.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $298.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.81.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

