Graypoint LLC Raises Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Graypoint LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,568.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 290,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,913,000 after buying an additional 273,220 shares during the period. Tilson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $48.28 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $70.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $97.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.80.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

