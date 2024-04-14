Graypoint LLC Sells 116 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Graypoint LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,134,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 24,982.9% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,538,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,808,000 after buying an additional 1,531,952 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 28,603.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,494,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,417,360,000 after buying an additional 1,488,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Evercore ISI downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.94.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $365.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $382.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $342.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.33 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 25.82%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

